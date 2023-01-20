The General Fire Force responded to a fire that broke out in a building in Salmiya, Al-Jarida reported. The Public Relations and Media Department revealed that the Central Operations Department received a report of a fire incident, and directed the Al-Bida and Salmiya firefighting centers to the site.

The fire took place in the fourth floor of a ten-storey building, with heavy smoke spreading throughout the structure. The firefighters immediately evacuated the residents of the building and extinguished the flames. The incident resulted in the injury of an Asian woman who suffered from various burns, and was handed over to the emergency medical team.