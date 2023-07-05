The Public Relations and Media Department of the General Fire Force announced on Tuesday afternoon that a number of vehicles had caught fire in the Jahra area. The public relations department stated that the Central Operations Department directed the Al-Jahra Al-Harfi Fire Station to the Al-Balagh site after receiving a report of the incident. The team who responded discovered that the fire had broken out in three vehicles, then immediately extinguished the flames without any significant injuries, Al-Jarida daily reported.



Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait



