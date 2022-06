The Directorate-General if Fire Department announced four fire engines from Al-Ardhiya, Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh, Al-Isnad and Al-Bida’a controlled a fire that broke out in a food store in Al-Ardhiya Industrial Area this morning. The damage was limited to materials.

According to fire sources, the fire started in the deep freezers area of about ​​1,000 square meters. The fire sources said investigations are ongoing to identify the cause of the fire.