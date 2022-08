Firefighters put out a fire that broke out, Friday, in a house in the Salwa area. A fire source said after a report was received the central firefighting teams of Mishref and Al-Qurain went to the site and discovered the fire on the first floor of the house, and immediately the firefighters began to fight the fire and put it out without causing any human casualties.

The fire investigation team is investigating the cause of the fire, reports a local Arabic daily.