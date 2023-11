The Al-Mangaf Fire Brigade controlled a fire that broke out in a car parked next to the garden of a house in the Al-Egaila area, that also destroyed a number of trees.

The Al-Anba daily said this happened yesterday morning. The fire was put out by firefighters from Al-Mangaf fire department before the fire caused more damage to the surrounding area without causing any casualties.

A firefighting source said an investigation has been opened to find out the reasons for the fire.