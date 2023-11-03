The General Fire Force has administratively shut down 84 establishments during the month of October, for violating security and safety requirements.

Statistics issued by the department’s Prevention Sector for last month indicated that 582 violations were recorded and 408 projects were licensed, while 373 buildings were licensed, 105 ownership transfer transactions were issued, and 165 customs release transactions were issued. Shops received the bulk of transactions, as the Prevention Department issued 3,069 shop licenses, reportys Al-Rai daily.

The administration highlighted the need to expedite the renewal of licenses so that their owners are not exposed to a fine equivalent to 20 dinars, in addition to the importance of implementing security and safety requirements in buildings and facilities in order to preserve lives and property.