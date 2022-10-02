The General Fire Brigade, in cooperation with the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training, announced the opening of the registration for interested applicants of the Fire Force courses’ second training semester for the academic year 2022-2023, an Arab daily reported. The PAAET training courses will be conducted from Sunday to Thursday at 8 am.

The fire brigade operator sergeant course is open to high school graduates and equivalent, while the combat corporal agent course will be administered to ninth grade graduates and equivalent.