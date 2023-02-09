The Deputy Chief of the General Fire Force for the prevention sector, Major General Khaled Abdullah Fahd, together with several officials, visited a number of factories in Sabhan to ensure that they adhere with safety and fire prevention protocols. The inspection was conducted in coordination with the Federation of Kuwaiti Industries, Al Rai reported.

Fahd made a statement during the tour that the visit was under the directives of the Chief of the General Fire Force, Lieutenant General Khaled Al-Mekrad, as part of the department’s strategy of cooperating and coordinating with the private sector. He added that the effort was made to ensure that facilities and buildings meet safety and fire prevention requirements in order to protect lives and properties from fire hazards.