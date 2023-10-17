Firefighting teams controlled a minor fire that broke out in the kitchen of a restaurant in a commercial complex in the Sharq area.

The Public Relations and Media Department of the General Fire Force stated after a report was received by the Central Operations Department this morning, indicating that a fire had occurred in a commercial complex in the Sharq region a fire brigade from Al-Hilali Center rushed to the site and put out fire to a restaurant on the fifth floor of the complex, reports Al-Rai daily.

No casualties have been reported.