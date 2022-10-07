Firefighters in the Shuwaikh Industrial and Al-Shuhada areas managed to control a fire that broke out in a warehouse of approximately 200 square meters owned by the Fayhaa Cooperative Society yesterday afternoon. The investigation teams are currently looking into the causes of the alleged accident, according to a local newspaper.

Meanwhile, firefighters from the Mishref and Al-Qurain centers extinguished a blazing truck and a trailer loaded with foodstuffs on the Sixth Ring Road near Jahra. The report indicated minimal damage and material losses.


