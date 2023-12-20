Kuwait Oil Company has reported a limited fire incident at the Al-Shuala line outside Assembly Center No. 1 in the southern and eastern regions of Kuwait. The fire occurred during scheduled periodic maintenance work, according to an official statement by the company, reported Al-Jarida Daily.

The assembly center was completely isolated during the maintenance work; however, the torch line caught fire while the contractor’s employees were conducting their duties. As a result, several injuries were sustained by the contractor’s workers, who were promptly transferred to specialized hospitals for immediate medical attention.

In response to the incident, the relevant teams quickly mobilized and successfully controlled the fire. All emergency crews, including ambulance, firefighting, operations, and other support teams, acted in accordance with established procedures and plans to combat the fire.