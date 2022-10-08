The Public Relations Department of the General Fire Brigade said one fireman suffered injuries when the first floor of the workersâ€™ accommodation in Murgab caught fire.

The Central Operations Department said the fire was put out by the Al-Hilali firefighting teams to the site, and it was found that there was a fire in a workersâ€™ housing on the first floor.

The injured firefighter was taken to a hospital, while Accident Investigation Department of the fire department is investigating the cause of the fire.


