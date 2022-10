The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Lieutenant-General Anwar Al-Barjas, accompanied by the Assistant Undersecretary for Private Security Affairs, Major General Abdullah Safah Al-Mulla, inspected the site of the fire that broke out in the public prison.

A security source said, the fire, which he described as limited, was likely to be a case of arson, noting that two inmates suffered burns and were taken for treatment.

However, investigations are on to identify the cause of the fire.