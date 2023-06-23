About 530,000 citizens and residents have completed the biometric fingerprints since the start of the application, while work is in full swing to provide more facilities for the completion of the project.

Informed sources told Al-Rai the Ministry of Interior, within the framework of the facilities it is working on, will open 5 new biometric fingerprint centers, distributed over in the commercial complexes 360 mall, the Avenues, AlAsimah mall and Al-Kout and the fifth will be in the Ministries Complex.

The sources pointed out that the new centers will receive citizens and residents to take the biometric fingerprint without the need for a prior appointment, but according to a regulatory mechanism in the same location, work continues in other centers on a prior appointment basis.

For citizens and Gulf nationals the following centres have been identified — Hawalli, Farwaniya, Al-Ahmadi, the Jahra and Mubarak Al-Kabeer security directorates, in addition to two centers for expatriates in the Ali Sabah Al-Salem Identification Department and the Identification Department in the Al-Jahra region.

The sources reaffirmed the inability to make a fingerprint does not prevent travel, whether for citizens or residents, and allows travelers to leave without the need to take a fingerprint, which is taken upon return.