Minister of Finance Abdulwahab Al-Rasheed said that in order to provide opportunities for Kuwaiti competencies to serve the country and contribute to its renaissance, “I recently issued instructions to my colleagues in the Ministry of Finance to Kuwaitize advisory jobs, and soon a specialized platform will be launched to apply for these jobs,” reports a local Arabic daily.

