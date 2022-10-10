The Ministry of Finance has called on all government agencies to rationalize spending and control expenditures, without prejudice to the services they provide, in accordance with the decisions of the Council of Ministers, especially in light of the current economic conditions that the country is going through, which is represented by the lack of liquidity, which negatively affects the state’s general budget. Which all government agencies should join efforts and legalize and determine the aspects of spending.

A local Arabic daily quoting sources said, the ministry has sent letters to ministries and government agencies to prepare the draft budget for ministries, government departments, attached bodies and independent institutions for the next fiscal 2023-2024.

The ministry also called on government agencies to reconsider the fees for the services they provide, and increase their value in proportion to their cost, in addition to raising the efficiency of collecting government revenues and collecting debts owed to the government, and prioritizing construction projects and contracts when preparing the budget draft, as well as estimating the number of new appointees with these Government agencies with a commitment to this estimate during the implementation of the budget.

In a letter to the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Finance confirmed that the current financial situation of the state necessitates the need to set spending ceilings for all government agencies, noting that the ceiling set for the draft budget for “Education” is 2,103,809,000 dinars for fiscal 2023-2024 (note that the draft budget required for the ministry this year was about 2.5 billion dinars, an increase of about 400 million dinars over the ceiling set by the Finance Ministry for the next fiscal year).

The ministry stressed the need to deliver the draft “education” budget for the next fiscal year according to the dates set in the circular, provided that it conforms to what has been entered into the government financial management system GFMIS, and all projects submitted to the ministry will be returned in the event of non-compliance with this ceiling, as stated in Article 25 of the general rules of the circular on preparing budget estimates for ministries, government departments and attached bodies, the foundations and rules that should be followed in preparing them according to budget classifications for the fiscal year 2023-2024.

5 basic rules for preparing the new budget

— Rationalizing spending and controlling expenses

— Estimating the number of new recruits and sticking to it

— Prioritizing construction projects and contracts

— Reviewing service fees and increasing their cost

— Collection debts owed to the government