The Ministry of Finance said that it is in the process of disbursing of 249.6 million dinars for 3 military authorities that are the Ministry of Defense, the National Guard and the Directorate-General of Fire Department – for the frontline employees who risked their life and worked during the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, Aseel Suleiman Al-Saad Al-Munifi, confirmed the money will be disbursed as soon as the Financial Controllers Unit approves the disbursement.