Minister of Finance, Fahd Al-Jarallah, has taken a significant step in ensuring accountability and transparency within the government. He has directed the acting head of the State Audit Bureau, Adel Al-Sarawi, to review a report concerning suspected financial and administrative violations involving the General Organization for Social Insurance. The report was initially crafted by a committee established by former Finance Minister Abdul-Wahab Al-Rasheed through Resolution No. (52) of 2022, reported Al-Jarida Daily.

This decision follows the report’s previous referral to the Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha), which returned it citing a lack of specific corruption allegations. Nazaha recommended that the report be redirected to the appropriate authorities responsible for accounting and financial oversight.



Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR