Minister of Finance, Fahd Al-Jarallah, has taken a significant step in ensuring accountability and transparency within the government. He has directed the acting head of the State Audit Bureau, Adel Al-Sarawi, to review a report concerning suspected financial and administrative violations involving the General Organization for Social Insurance. The report was initially crafted by a committee established by former Finance Minister Abdul-Wahab Al-Rasheed through Resolution No. (52) of 2022, reported Al-Jarida Daily.

This decision follows the report’s previous referral to the Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha), which returned it citing a lack of specific corruption allegations. Nazaha recommended that the report be redirected to the appropriate authorities responsible for accounting and financial oversight.