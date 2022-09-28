Within the framework of the government’s interest in advancing development projects and accelerating their implementation, the Ministry of Finance has agreed to approve the cost of the change order for the infrastructure development works, paving and preparing the site of the Al-Subbiya recreational project, at a value of 5.2 million dinars.

The Council of Ministers assigned the Ministry of Works in coordination with the Ministry of Finance, the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport, the National Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises Development and the authorities it deems appropriate to take the necessary measures to ensure the completion of the infrastructure work and the preparation of the Al-Subbiya recreational project site as soon as possible.

The Ministry of Finance’s approval of the Ministry of Works request for the change order in this regard came on the contract for the construction, completion, development and maintenance of roads and intersections to serve the future city of Al-Mutla’a, for a period of 45 days from the date of issuing the change order in the amount of 5.2 million dinars, according to the terms of the contract and based on the rules for implementing the budgets of government agencies. .

The Ministry of Finance explained that the disbursement is in accordance with Circular No. 2 of 2022 until the issuance of the law linking the budgets of ministries and government departments and laws linking the budgets of attached bodies and independent institutions for the fiscal year 2022/2023.

The project, which will be built at the end of Jaber Bridge on an area of one million square meters and includes 400 projects, including investment areas, parking lots, a track for walking and cycling, in addition to an area recreational activities. There will also be two areas for food trucks and retail sales, as well as a spaces for rent.