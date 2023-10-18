Faisal Al-Otaibi, the head of the Spring Camps Committee at Kuwait Municipality, has issued a 24-hour warning to owners of unlawfully established camps in the Al-Subbiya, Kabad, and Arhiyah areas. They are urged to promptly dismantle their camps to avoid removal, confiscation, and the issuance of violation reports.

In a statement to Al-Rai, Al-Otaibi affirmed that the committee will convene in the coming week to establish a stringent protocol against the offending camps whose owners have failed to comply with applicable laws and regulations.

The approach will involve a direct enforcement of the law, with a special emphasis on expatriate owners of non-compliant camps. They will be handled in accordance with municipal laws, the Environmental Police, and the Environment Public Authority. Consequently, penalties for violations will be significantly heightened and could lead to deportation of foreigners if deemed necessary.