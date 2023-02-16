The First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Acting Minister of Defense, Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, inspected the implementation of the final stages of the project to develop and establish an integrated central system for biometric features for Kuwait. The features include hand and palm prints, facial image, iris and electronic signature for all individuals. The first stage of the project will be operational in March, Al Rai daily reported.

Al-Khaled was briefed on the components of the second phase to modernize the systems and infrastructure of the ports of the country, which includes a comprehensive modernization of the entry and exit procedures for travelers and vehicles. The authenticity and security features are checked to control cases of forgery, also match the traveler’s vital features and checking local and international prohibited lists before documenting the travel.

Moreover, the project also includes conducting security checks on vehicles at the land ports to verify that they are not included in the lists of stolen and wanted vehicles locally and internationally, before documenting the movement of the vehicle.

Al-Khaled praised the efforts of the employees of the ministry and their efforts in confronting all types of crime, and its continuous developmental and modernization plans in all its sectors.