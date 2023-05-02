A reliable source in the Public Authority for Manpower revealed to Arabic daily Al-Anbaa that the authority is preparing to receive an official Filipino delegation at the end of this month to discuss matters related to the Philippine labor agreement and the resumption of sending specialized workers to Kuwait.

The source pointed out that the authority is coordinating with the competent authorities to take the necessary measures regarding the file of Filipino domestic workers and specialized workers after suspending their recruitment to Kuwait since last January.

He expected the Filipino workers to resume arriving in Kuwait at the beginning of next month after the completion of the Philippine procedures which is expected by month end. The delegation is expected to review the status of the workers and meet the stakeholders, whether from government agencies or the owners of domestic workers’ recruitment offices.