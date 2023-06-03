By Ricky Laxa

Staff Writer

Seven Filipino Chefs Patisserie presented their products to the Philippine Ambassador H.E Jose Cabrera III Thursday afternoon at the Embassy of the Philippines. Present in the occasion were Philippine Labor Attaché Atty. Manuel Dimaano, Assistant Labor Attaché Cathy Duladul, Vice Consul Jordan Ysabel Morales and other officials of the Embassy. Four Chef trainers, two chefs and Masterchefs were present to showcase their products.

The presentation kicked off with the chefs identifying their products and explaining the ingredients on each of their hand-crafted delicacy. Among the Chef Trainers present were Lilybeth Osorio, Mhyla Ruanes, Jasmeen Akasha, Jennifer Medina with Chefs Elevenson Arcangeles, Lorna Uri and Christine Sayo. Master Chefs Mariefe Torio and Jay Belleza also graced the occasion. Delicacies and pastries include Blackout Chocolate Cake, Quiche Lorraine, Pecan Pie, Walnut Brownies and Caramel Bar, Philippine delicacies: Brazo de Mercedes, Pitchi Pitchi, Different flavored donuts with toppings and Ensaymada.

Chefs who graduated from the culinary workshops offered by Masterclass Lifestyles Workshops often engage in marketing their products online and if not many have initiated and opened their bakeries and restaurants back in their countries.

Philippine Ambassador congratulated the group of chefs and expressed his gratitude for the delicacies. “We are so proud of these talented new chefs” added Philippine Envoy.

Masterclass Culinary and Lifestyle Workshops (formerly known as CEE Network Kuwait) launched its training programs in 2018 within the premises of Saveco in Kuwait. Classes have produced nearly 600 graduates and about 30 chefs who are now engaged in businesses and establishments, some have secured job placements outside Kuwait such as New Zealand, Australia, USA and Great Britain. Workshops currently being offered are Breads and Pastries for Bakeries, Art of Cake Decorating, Art of Chocolate Making, Filipino Delicacies Cooking Workshop, International Cuisines and Japanese Cuisines. For more information on the workshops: call: 55650296 (Whatsapp, Local and Viber).