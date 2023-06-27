“I fainted and was transferred to Farwaniya Hospital… and the death was natural.” George Atef Posted on 06-26-2023 | 20:56 Expatriate workers accommodation center affiliated to the Public Authority for Manpower Al-Jarida learned that

A Filipino worker living inside the Expatriate Labor Shelter of the Public Authority for Manpower in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh passed away today.

According to PAM sources, the deceased worker was taken to the center by the Philippine embassy in Kuwait last Thursday, June 22, but she fainted and was subsequently taken to the Farwaniya Hospital by an ambulance, after the officials at the PAM contacted the Operations Room of the Ministry of Interior.

The sources went on to say, “She was admitted immediately upon her arrival into the recovery of the hospital, but she died of natural causes, according to the testimony of the attending physician.”