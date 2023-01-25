The Public Prosecution said that its investigations into the incident of finding a body in the Salmi area revealed that the victim was subjected to sexual intercourse and murder, and that the perpetrator of the incident is a Kuwaiti juvenile, and that legal measures are taken against him.

The prosecution said that a report from the Taima police station stated that the body of an unidentified woman was found in the Salmi area.

The Public Prosecution proceeded with the investigation procedures by going to the scene of the incident and interviewing the suspect, and assigning the Forensic Medicine Department to state the cause of death.

Security sources had reported earlier that the woman found in Salmi was identified through her fingerprints and confirmed that she was from the Philippines.

The sources added that the victim was a household worker who was reported absconding and the sponsor of the victim was informed.