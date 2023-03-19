<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Indian Embassy organized the “Festival of India in Kuwait” on 17-18th March, that was virtually inaugurated by the Indian Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Mrs Meenakashi Lekhi on 17 March.

In her message the minister highlighted the strong and historical relationship between India and Kuwait and also appreciated the ongoing cultural exchange, emphasizing that the Festival of India in Kuwait would strengthen the vibrant cultural ties between the two countries.

The finale event was held on 18 March at the Yarmouk Cultural Center, in the presence of the UnderSecretary of the Ministry of Culture and Information, Mr. Mazen Al Ansari and many other distinguished guests.

Addressing the gathering Indian ambassador H.E. Dr. Adarsh Swaika emphasized the importance of cultural camaraderie, and pointed out that by conducting events like the ‘Festival of India in Kuwait’, mutual bonds developed that directly contributed to the strong bilateral ties between India and Kuwait.

The programme showcased the diversity of India, along with an exhibition that displayed the distinct aspects of tourism in India and depicted the different facets of Indian culture.

In his address Mr. Mazen Al Ansari praised the long-standing historic, economic, and political links between Kuwait and India, and their correlation with this cultural exchange. He further added “We are truly honored to be here today, to witness this cultural performance, it is a celebration of the rich and diverse cultural heritage of India.”

The three renowned cultural troupes whose performances were highly appreciated were The Qutbi Brothers, The Anirudh Varma Collective, and the exceptional folk music band, Hasan Khan and Group.

The Qutbi brothers are well-known for their soulful rendition of Qawwali, a form of devotional music associated with Sufis. The Hasan Khan musical group delivered an enthralling performance, with a dancer clad in traditional Rajasthani attire. Lastly, the Anirudh Varma collective, a contemporary Indian classical ensemble from New Delhi, performed a fusion of traditional classical music and contemporary numbers.

Alongside the cultural performances, the Embassy of India, Kuwait organized ‘Incredible India – Tourism Exhibition’ and an Indian Coffee tasting event that allowed guests to taste high quality Indian coffee