December 25 or Christmas Day marks the annual Christian religious festival of Christmas, which commemorates the birth of Prophet Jesus Christ . It is also celebrated as a cultural and social festival by other people around the world, making it a truly global festivity. And, in case you missed it, ‘Feliz Navidad’ is Spanish for Merry Christmas.

Christmas brings warmth and cheer, ironically during the coldest month of the year. This holiday season brings endless joy to adults and children alike, as they participate in the traditional customs that symbolize Christmas. This includes among others, the placing of fir tree, also known as Christmas tree, branches in the house and decorating it with a dazzling array of glittering tinsels, ornaments, stars, and ribbons, and culminating the adorning by resting a bright silver or gold star at the top of the branch. The fir tree is chosen as it is an evergreen tree that symbolizes eternal life and everlasting happiness.

Along with Christmas carols, Christmas cards, Christmas parties and dinners, cakes and special sweets as well as the visit by Santa Claus, the giving and receiving of gifts among family and friends is another tradition that spreads joy and happiness around on Christmas Day.

Christmas celebrations and traditions differ around the world, with some people even celebrating Christmas after 25 December on the basis of the religious calendars they follow. But, no matter what traditions or dates are followed, Christmas collectively symbolizes the themes of light, hope and happiness. Besides decorating the Christmas tree, other traditional customs of Christmas include making Christmas wreaths, hanging stockings over mantles, and lighting candles. Some of the symbolisms behind Christmas traditions are the use of a red, green and gold color scheme in decorations, as these colors symbolize hope and everlasting life. The predominant use of holly and ivy in Christmas wreaths and elsewhere, have symbolic meanings too. Holly represents protection against evil while the heart-shape of the ivy symbolizes the birth of Jesus Christ and the happiness this brings. And then there is the traditional visit by Santa Claus, who is considered the epitome of generosity, and the gifts that Santa brings along is a heart-warming tradition that delights both children and adults.