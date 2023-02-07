The Financial Controllers Authority (FCA) has asked the Ministry of Works to provide it urgently with the findings of the fact-finding committee set up by the ministry, to learn the truth about irregularities in the construction and completion of the forensic evidence building project, which costs 52 million dinars.

The authority stated in a letter addressed to the Director of the Financial Affairs Department in the Works, of which Al-Qabas obtained a copy, that its examination of the data related to the project concluded that there was a lack of control over the works by the ministry and the contractor, in addition to the delay in the percentage of completion in it with the exclusion of the consultant.

The authority referred to many oversight notes on the project’s work, including what was recorded in the report of the Government Performance Follow-up Agency, which necessitated the issuance of a ministerial decision to form a fact-finding committee from several government agencies to discuss all facts, complete documents and data, and determine legal procedures if violations are proven.