A foreigner inside a hotel in the city of Alexandria killed his two children, then committed suicide inside his room, due to disagreements between him and his wife about the two children.

The police stated after the incident was reported, the police prevented the hotel guests and workers from leaving, and checked the cameras and the phone of the murdered father, and it was found that there was no movement to and from the room, and that there was a dispute between the father and the mother about the two children (5 and 8 years), so he decided to kill them by hanging them, reports Al-Rai daily.

Then the father hanged himself, and the bodies of the victims were transferred to a hospital at the disposal of the Public Prosecution for investigation.