A new study, conducted by researchers at the American University of California, revealed the dangers of eating fatty fast food and foods saturated with fat.

It refers to global statistics attributed to specialized medical universities and the World Health Organization, indicating that fatty liver disease not associated with alcohol is on the rise in an unprecedented way in the world, and the reason is the accelerated lifestyle and meals saturated with fats in addition to obesity.

The recent American study revealed that these foods may threaten the health of the liver and gradually lead to the failure of its functions, even if people do not suffer from obesity or diabetes. The researchers found that thirty percent of the study participants get more than their daily calorie intake, due to their routine dependence on fatty and fast food.

According to the researchers, eating at least 20 percent of the total daily calories from fast food can increase the risk of fatty liver disease and lead to liver failure in its work. Fatty liver is a life-threatening condition that, in severe cases, may lead to cirrhosis and liver cancer.

The researchers believe that healthy options can protect people from this disease, and they are available everywhere, inexpensive and easy to prepare, and at the same time they provide great benefit to human health, and they also stress the importance of reading labels and calorie control, especially since this health problem has become today threaten people at a young age.

In this regard, the consultant of the digestive system, liver and endoscopy, Dr. Ahmed Naguib Jazzar, said that fatty liver is the spread of fatty cells in the liver, and it may lead to liver failure (cirrhosis).

He added that cirrhosis is a terminal disease, since it leads to the loss of life.

He pointed out that one of the causes of liver failure is fatty fast food, which leads to an increase in the spread of fat in the liver, pointing out that most of the symptoms of liver failure are silent (that is, they do not appear).