By Hermoine Macura-Noble

Special to The Times Kuwait

Fashion is a passion that is ever-evolving — with 2023 bringing a fresh wave of exciting trends for women. Whether you are looking to revamp your wardrobe or simply stay ahead of the curve, here are some of the key fashion trends you can expect to see this year.

Sustainable Fashion: The trend toward sustainable and eco-friendly fashion continues to grow. Expect to see more clothing made from organic materials, recycled fabrics, and sustainable production processes. Brands are increasingly focusing on reducing their environmental footprint.



Oversized Blazers and coats: Oversized blazers and coats are making a strong comeback. They are versatile and can be styled for both casual and formal occasions. Pair them with wide-legged pants for a chic and powerful look. Make sure to balance the proportions of your outfit. Pair them with more fitted or tailored pieces on the bottom, such as skinny jeans, leggings, or a pencil skirt for a polished look.



Bohemian Vibes: Boho-inspired fashion is back, with flowy dresses, fringe details, and earthy color palettes. Embrace your inner free spirit with maxi dresses, crochet pieces, and layered jewelry.



Monochrome outfits: Monochromatic dressing is all about wearing a single color from head to toe. It creates a sleek and sophisticated look, and you can play with different shades of the same color for added depth. Black or white is always a great choice for any woman.



Bright and Bold colors: Vibrant and bold colors are in vogue this year. Think electric blues, fiery reds, and sunny yellows. Do not be afraid to make a statement with your outfit. Understanding your skin undertones is essential when selecting bright and bold colors. Brunettes can have warm, cool, or neutral undertones. For warm undertones, shades like fiery reds, sunny yellows and warm pinks can be flattering. For cool undertones, consider jewel tones like emerald and royal blue.

Statement sleeves: Sleeves are taking center stage, with exaggerated puffed sleeves, ruffles, and balloon sleeves making a splash. These details add drama and flair to any outfit.



Faux Leather everything: Faux leather is no longer just for jackets and boots anymore. Faux leather dresses, skirts, and even accessories are gaining popularity, giving outfits a touch of edge and sophistication. As a more ethical and sustainable alternative to real leather, more consumers are choosing vegan leather products to align their fashion choices with their values.

A 90’s Revival: The ‘90s are making a comeback with baggy jeans, crop tops, and chunky sneakers. Channel your inner ‘90s icon and embrace the nostalgia.

Athleisure: Comfort is key, and athleisure continues to dominate the fashion scene. Sporty elements like joggers, hoodies, and sneakers are being incorporated into everyday outfits.



Exotic Prints: Animal prints, tropical motifs, and bold patterns are here to stay. Mix and match exotic prints to create eye-catching looks that exude confidence. Just remember to keep the color palette consistent and choose a print with a similar vibe. If you are new to exotic prints, begin with small accent pieces like scarves, belts, or statement jewelry.

Fashion is all about self-expression, so do not be afraid to adapt these trends to your personal style. Experiment, have fun, and embrace the trends that resonate with you the most to stay stylish and confident in 2023.

The first Australian English speaking News Anchor in the Middle East. She is also the Author of Faces of the Middle East and Founder of US-based 501c3 charity – The House of Rest which helps to ease the suffering of victims of war. For more from our Contributing Editor, you can follow her on Instagram, here.