Qatar Creates, an arts and culture promotion platform in Qatar, and EMERGE, a global charitable initiative dedicated to uniting the fashion and creative industries as a force for good, will host a fashion show and VIP dinner later this month alongside supermodel Naomi Campbell to help support young creatives.

Experts say that by 2030, young people will make up 42 percent of the world’s population and account for 75 percent of those under the age of 35 in Africa; therefore, the development of various creative industries is essential to give young people a chance to make informed decisions and reach their full potential.

Held under the patronage of Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani and co-hosted by international supermodel Naomi Campbell, the charity gala and fashion show will take place on 28 October at Ceremonial Court, Education City, to support Alternative Education and investment in young creative and business talent from emerging regions with a focus in Africa, the diaspora and developing communities around the world.

Founded in 2005 and inspired by Naomi Campbell’s friendship with former President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela — Fashion For Relief brings the international fashion, entertainment, design, and music industry together to raise funds for various essential causes and humanitarian crises while promoting inclusivity and equal opportunities for all.

Known as one of the first supermodels in the world, Naomi Campbell has presented fashion initiatives and projects in New York, London, Cannes, Moscow, Mumbai, Dar es Salaam, and now, Doha — raising millions for good causes around the world. She is recognized as a global fashion icon known for her charitable efforts through successful partnerships and associations with renowned leaders in the industry, such as Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Louis Vuitton, and Burberry. Recently, she has been appointed a Global Ambassador for the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust to help champion the work of young leaders.

The event will bring the fashion and creative industries’ most prominent names to Doha through their new initiative, EMERGE. This initiative will create new apprenticeships for after-school and university programs focused on creative and alternative industries such as general education, fashion, technology, art, sustainable innovations, and agriculture.

EMERGE will unfold in three main events leading to a grand Couture Show. While the Art Exhibit will highlight leading and acclaimed young artists, led by Art Masters such as Kehinde Wiley or Victor Ehikhamenor, the Fashion Exhibit will showcase a selection of award-winning fashion designers from Africa, the diaspora and the Middle East, such as Thebe Magugu, Bianca Saunders and Abdel El Tayeb.

The creative and business event EMERGE Talk will bring leading professionals together to discuss the future of alternative industries after an opening conversation on the power of creativity in business between Naomi Campbell, Sheikha Al Mayassa, and Kehinde Wiley.

Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the driving force behind Qatar Creates, said: “With the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, we stand at the cusp of an incredible moment for our region. It is our responsibility to seize this moment and draw the international community’s attention toward causes that benefit marginalised people across the globe. I am grateful to EMERGE for joining our efforts, and I am confident that we can harness this opportunity to uplift and empower those who need it most while creating cultural milestones.”

The charity gala is a ticketed event and will feature a fashion show where established designers showcase their work, followed by an auction and a VIP dinner. The event will spotlight talented award-winning designers from Africa, the diaspora, and the Middle East. In the past, celebrities such as Kate Moss, Jane Fonda, and Beyoncé, as well as models like Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Winnie Harlow, have walked in the charity show.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Qatar Creates. One Pass holders can avail priority access and discounts through the Qatar Creates portal. For additional information on Qatar Creates and the One Pass, visit www.qacreates.com

