The Farwaniya police officers succeeded in closing one of the largest local liquor factories inside a rented house in the Rabieh area.

A security source said that information was received by detectives from sources stating that five expatriates living in an apartment had turned their residence in to a liquor factory, reports Al-Anba daily.

Accordingly, a squad was formed, and after getting permission from the Public Prosecution the place was raided and the accused were taken into custody.

Police have also seized barrels filled with raw material and booze ready for sale.