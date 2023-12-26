The Farwaniya police officers have arrested an expatriate drug dealer and seized from him 57 sachets of shabu and heroin during an ambush in the suburb of Khaitan.

A source told Al-Anba, the arrest came after confidential information was received by the director of Farwaniya Investigations Department about the suspect.

The daily added, the suspect, who is in his thirties, was put under surveillance for several days and was caught red-handed while selling narcotics to a police agent near a café in Khaitan. Police then raided his den and found 57 sachets of heroin and shabu.

During interrogation, he admitted that the seized contraband belongs to him and that he had been trafficking in narcotics for quite some time. He also admitted to getting the drugs from an ‘unknown’ person.

He and the drugs have been referred to the Public Prosecution.