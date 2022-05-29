The handing over of the Farwaniya Hospital may be delayed for up to 12 months due to engineering defects, and the failure to complete the necessary extensions for the electronic communication network, and the operation of equipment and devices in their final form.

A local Arabic daily quoting sources indicated “the cause of the problem is due to the failure to observe the technical specifications, as well as several change orders included in the project,” explaining that according to the engineering inspection of the hospital building, it was found some requires demolition because there were noticeable faults, and the completion of the connections requires a new change order and a new tender, which in turn delays the receipt of the hospital, which was scheduled at the end of this month to complete its equipment for a period of up to 12 months.

The sources pointed out that “the Ministry of Health now has two options – either to take over the hospital at the beginning of next month and/or to operate some departments in parallel with the launch of a new tender to implement the electronic network, or not to take over the hospital until the completion of its work.”

The sources recalled in 2020, the Ministry of Health submitted two reports to the Public Authority for Anti-Corruption against officials on the grounds of suspicion of wasting public money in projects related to the ministry.