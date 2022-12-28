The farmers are dissatisfied of the decision to raise annual rent fees for animal and plant plots of land, pointing out that “linking production to subsidies is a crime against the farmer, in light of the pressures the farmers are exposed to and the heavy losses, as a result of the lack of support for farms, and the lack of marketing outlets for Kuwaiti agricultural products which is comparable in quality to the best imported products, in addition to the absence of anyone to protect the local product from exploitation.

Farmer Faisal Al-Dammak told a local Arabic daily, that “there is confusion between the concept of an agricultural plot and an agricultural tenure noting that “whoever determines which farm is productive from others is the Board of Directors of the Public Authority for Agriculture and Fisheries Resources based on a field inspection ,” and not by a decision of a minister.

He went on to say, production cannot be linked to subsidies for several reasons, the most important of which is that there are products that do not have support, such as the cultivation of fodder, sidr, canary, dates and leafy greens, in addition to that some do not need the authority’s support either because they are financially capable or have contracts with companies to which they supply their produce.