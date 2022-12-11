The Adailiya Park Saturday opened a two-day first National Products Exhibition to support Kuwaiti producers.

The exhibition, in which Kuwaiti farmers participate, includes their harvest of vegetables, honey, dates and some other products from Al-Wafra and Al-Abdali farms, reports a local Arabic daily.

Farmer Salah Al-Jassem said this exhibition of national products include natural Kuwaiti honey, wax and other honey derivatives such as medical creams, in addition to dates and some fresh products that come daily from farms and are sold at lower prices than cooperative societies.

He referred to “the diversity of national honey, between Sidr honey and spring flower honey, while wax contains a substance considered an antibiotic,” stressing that “oranges and many other products have been sold.”

Al-Jassem explained that he has been working in honey apiaries for 10 years, located in Al-Wafra farms and between homes, pointing out that he is in contact with a number of beekeepers, such as Riyad Al-Obaidan and Salem Al-Oumi, whose products are on display at the exhibition.

Farmer Mohsen al-Jabari said, “What distinguishes the national product is that it is fresh and not imported, as it is harvested and sold on the same day, and the prices of national products are cheaper than in cooperative societies. We hope to have more days to display these products.”