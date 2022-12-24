Dean of Diplomatic Corps H.E. Dr. Zubaydullo Zubaydov held a farewell reception for Ambassador of Sri Lanka H.E. Mohammed Jauhar to mark the successful completion of his tenure in Kuwait.

Ambassador Zubaydov praised his Sri Lankan counterpart in Kuwait for his contributions to the diplomatic community during his tenure and also thanked him for the cooperation and support he had extended to the group.

He noted that Ambassador Jauhar had worked relentlessly to serve the Sri Lankan community in Kuwait during the height of the corona pandemic and ensure their health and safety. He also made significant contributions to further strengthening ties between Kuwait and Sri Lanka during his tenure.