Acting Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and Ambassador of Palestine, H.E. Rami Tahboub, held a farewell party for the ambassadors of Malaysia and Liberia, as well as the Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Resident Coordinator, Dr. Tariq Al-Sheikh, at the end of their tenure in Kuwait.

The Acting Dean of the Diplomatic Corps praised the efforts made by his colleagues to develop the relationship of their country and its institutions with Kuwait, wishing them success in their upcoming assignments.

He expressed his deep thanks to the Embassy of Tajikistan for organizing the celebration, noting that the dean of the corps, who is outside the country, delegated him to honor his colleagues whose duties had ended. He also thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its permanent cooperation with diplomatic missions and accredited international organizations, and for providing them with all facilities to complete their tasks.

In turn, the Resident Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Resident Coordinator, Dr. Tariq Al-Sheikh, praised his tenure in Kuwait and the support he described as distinguished by Kuwait for the United Nations and its organizations, stressing that Kuwait is a strategic partner of the United Nations. He said, “I did not feel alienated throughout my stay in Kuwait. I felt that I was among my family because of the support, love and generosity I received from the Kuwaiti people.”

For his part, the outgoing Malaysian ambassador to Kuwait, H.E. Dato’ Salamat, said, “This gathering will remain an important part of my life as a government employee. We are diplomats. We come and go. As we leave, what we leave behind is used as a legacy and as measures to determine our success.” He added, “Since my arrival, trade exchange between my country and Kuwait has doubled from $448.6 million to $838.3 million. Many things can be done to explore opportunities in Kuwait, especially food security.”

He continued, “During my tenure, I had the opportunity to meet many wonderful, talented, and engaged people from all walks of life. Personally, every day my admiration for Kuwait grows. This country has made that experience once in a lifetime for me, and I will always cherish the memories here.”

Ambassador of Liberia H.E. Jeff Dowana also praised the friendship he received from the diplomatic community and his country’s relations with Kuwait. He also thanked the leadership for their exceptional support and cooperation during his tenure in this country.