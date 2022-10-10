Fans are at the heart of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and the celebration of football that will take place in the Middle East and Arab world later this year. And helping to engage supporters, both in Qatar and around the globe, is the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy’s (SC) Fan Leader Network.

Featuring a community of more than 400 fan leaders and influencers from 60 countries, the Fan Leader Network contributes to tournament planning through fan insight, research, content creation and message amplification. This includes exclusive opportunities to attend Qatar 2022 milestone events and meet famous people from the world of football.

Recently, six members of the group met former England captain and FIFA World Cup™ Ambassador David Beckham at the Legacy Pavilion in Al Bidda Tower. The group consisted of Othman Al Isaq (Qatar), Hossam Al Ola (Egypt), Athman Abassi (Algeria), Ludmila Cruz (Brazil), Aaron Fernandez (India) and Yezenia Navarro (Mexico). The group shared details of their role with Beckham and took part in a question and answer session with the legendary midfielder.

“It was an honour to meet such a global icon of world football in my home country,” said Al Isaq. “To learn about his experiences of playing in the World Cup and his anticipation for the tournament in our country was a rare and unique privilege. I want to thank the SC for this special opportunity.”

The Fan Leader Network covers every corner of the globe, as well as Qatar’s many diverse local communities. This includes more than 200 fan leaders that represent the 32 teams that have qualified for Qatar 2022. Fan leaders have participated in various workshops and activations, with the goal of promoting football’s showpiece event later this year. One of the activations included attending the Lusail Super Cup at Lusail Stadium, which will host the FIFA World Cup™ final on 18 December.

“Our fan leaders are playing a crucial role in engaging with supporters who are planning to come to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup, and in providing us with invaluable feedback on a variety of queries and topics related to the tournament and the host country,” said Haya Al Kuwari, the SC’s Fan Engagement Lead.

“Their passion and enthusiasm for Qatar 2022 has been inspirational and an important contribution to helping our build-up to the greatest show on Earth in November and December.” As the FIFA World Cup™ draws nearer, the Fan Leader Network will continue to play an important role in helping supporters enjoy the first tournament in the region.

To learn more about the Fan Leader Network, email fanleader@sc.qa. Fans interested in attending Qatar 2022 should click here for the latest tickets, accommodation and Hayya Card information.