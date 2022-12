The Kuwaiti embassy in Cairo has amended the value of the consular fee tariff for visa to join a family for those coming from Egypt, starting from, Sunday, until further notice, to become as follows: 2250 Egyptian pounds for a child and 3000 pounds for a mother, reports a local Arabic daily.



