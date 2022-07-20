The Public Authority for Industry has completed the problem of the faltering project of the construction, completion, operation and maintenance of the infrastructure of the Shaddadiya Industrial Zone in full.

Informed sources told a local Arabic daily that the Authority has awarded the practice of completing the design, implementation, completion and maintenance of infrastructure works for the Shaddiyah Industrial Zone, with a total value of 96.9 million dinars, with the delivery process to take place in early 2024.

The Public Authority for Industry, a few months ago, had proposed completing the design, implementation, completion and maintenance of infrastructure works for the Shaddadiya industrial zone in the design-build system, and 6 local contracting and construction companies competed for it. The sources pointed out that the authority addressed the Fatwa and Legislation Department and the Audit Bureau with the procedures for withdrawing the project from the former contractor, the steps for awarding it and signing the new contract with the United Gulf Construction.

The sources indicated that the delay in the Al-Shaddiyah area project, which was scheduled to be handed over to more than 1,000 initiators and industrial companies nearly 4 years ago, was due to a number of reasons, most notably the withdrawal of the project from the main contractor on November 18, 2020, because of poor performance in completion, and its failure to do so by providing enough efficient technical labor, in addition to not providing the necessary materials to complete the works, and the contractor’s lack of financial liquidity to move forward with the implementation of the project.

The sources stated that the Public Authority for Industry gave the former contractor many opportunities, but they were not feasible, as the case came to the case that the Industry Authority sometimes paid some payments to the subcontractors directly, but in the end the efforts to help him in completing the completion of the project did not succeed. This led to the failure to achieve any significant progress and the loss of more time, which necessitated the Authority, after confirming the failure of the main contractor, to withdraw the project work from it in November 2020.

The Shaddadiya Industrial Area, which has an area of 5.89 million square meters, is considered the largest industrial area in Kuwait, as it is scheduled to contain 1036 industrial plots, in addition to many other services.

In addition, a document obtained by Al-Qabas confirmed that the Authority had addressed the General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development with its desire to continue to include the project of establishing, completing, operating and maintaining the infrastructure of the Shaddiyah Industrial Zone in the annual plan (2023/2024), in addition to amending the project’s completion date. It will be on January 1, 2024.