Farwaniya investigations men referred an unidentified person to the competent authorities, after apprehending him with counterfeit money in the Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh area.

The General Department of Relations and Security Media at the Ministry of Interior stated that, as a continuation of the security follow-up and the intensification of campaigns for the criminal security sector represented by the Farwaniya Governorate Investigation Department, a person was caught in possession of forged sums of money (400 dollars and twenty dinars), reports Al-Rai daily.