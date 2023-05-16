At FAIPS DPS, the belief is “Success is the sum of small efforts – repeated day in and day out.” Keeping up with the stellar record of academic achievements at the highest level, the FAIPS fraternity has once again proven with impressive results of Class 12 Board Examination results announced by Central Board of Secondary Education on May 12, 2023, that they deserve the high esteem they are held in among all the Indian schools in Kuwait.

Choudhary Asmi Aashay, with an aggregate of 98.6% breezed past others to emerge as the victorious school topper from Science Stream. From the Humanities Stream, Christeen Maria Chacko and Nicole Maria Reji with a whopping percentage of 95.8% took the school to a higher glory thereby adding another feather to the DPS’ flag while Kurian Thomas Mattam with an aggregate of 93% aced in Commerce Stream.

FAIPS- DPS students secured a perfect centum in English, Physics, Painting and Psychology. For the first time in Kuwait, FAIPS-DPS has broken all records to grab the prized 100 in Physics. Close behind the centum achievers are students securing 99% in Chemistry, Computer Science and Economics.

The hard work and the efforts of both students and teachers, supported well by a strong parent community and guided ably by a nurturing management have come to fruition. Despite the harsh aftermath of COVID and the associated problems, FAIPS-DPS students left no stones unturned with a trail blazing high number of 54 students securing 90% and above in their aggregate marks. The school aggregate of 82.1% is the true reflection of perseverance and endurance on the part of students and teachers to rise up to the challenges, academic or otherwise and raise the bar of excellence.

On behalf of the Management and the entire FAIPS fraternity, the Principal, Mr. Ravi Ayanoli congratulated all the stake holders whose untiring efforts have made this extraordinary result possible and urged the able teachers and students to vow for greater success in future.