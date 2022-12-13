‘Celebrating Childhood’ with laughter and dreams, was the nostalgia with which FAIPS Kindergarten started their LKG Field Fiesta on 29th November. The event was organized on the school Football Field and was conducted by the LKG students.

Mr. Ravi Ayanoli, the FAIPS Principal, and Mrs. Bharti Tiwari, the KG Headmistress, welcomed the special guests: Dr. Amir Ahmad, the former President of IDF and a renowned doctor in Kuwait, Mr. Sunoj Nambiar, Founder & Director IIK, Ms. Dana Al Baghdadi, Producer, Kuwait TV, Ms. Sarah Fahad Al-Ajmi, Ministry of Education, along with the Headmistresses and Senior Mistresses of FAIPS. It was followed by the release of balloons by special guests, the Principal and the KG Headmistress.

The LKG musical fiesta Panorama began with an Australian Rhyme about the Laughing Kookaburra written by Marion Sinclair. The children performed with beautiful Harps as props. In addition to Kookaburra, they also performed on the song Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, which is the third longest word in the dictionary. It was an extraordinary performance which was followed by a performance by the little ones on the song “It’s a beautiful day”.

This dance was followed up by the show stealers of “Try everything”. Their lovely dance moves along with the sticks and hats made everyone clap and enjoy the musical beats.

Following that was a medley of Bollywood mashups. The children danced amazingly and the uproar by the audience reverberated in the field. The pom-poms added extra glitz to the peppy number.

After this arrived the Prince and Princesses from Disneyland to showcase their charm with the song “You and Me”. They waltzed into everyone’s hearts with their cuteness and elegance.

Last but not the least, was the performance on the song “Ekla chalo re” written by the Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. This was followed by the finale number “Mile Sur”- a unifying performance which was greatly applauded by the parents and guests.

After the performances, FAIPS Principal, Mr. Ravi Ayanoli, and the Special guests addressed the parents. In his address, Mr. Ravi reminded the parents about the drastic changes after the pandemic in people especially in children and requested the parents to appreciate the importance of following the school rules and policies strictly.

The KG Headmistress, Mrs. Bharti Tiwari, gave the vote of thanks. This was followed by games for the parents in which they participated wholeheartedly.