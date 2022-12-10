The Ministry of Health said it has formed a fact-finding committee headed by a consultant from the Fatwa and Legislation Department, with members from the Fatwa and Legislation Department and the Ministry of Finance, to investigate if there is shortage in some medicines and medical supplies and identify the parties and persons responsible.

The task of the committee is also to study obstacles facing the medical warehouses management in the performance of their tasks, reports a local Arabic daily.

The formation of a technical committee is to strengthen the strategic stock of medicines and medical supplies, and directing all sectors of the ministry to cooperate and work with the committee to achieve its goals, say sources.

The joint committee between the Ministry of Health, the Federation of Medicines Importers and the concerned authorities will also discuss and review the high prices of medicines and nutritional supplements in Kuwait compared to other countries.

The Ministry also affirmed its keenness to “develop the pharmaceutical and health system in Kuwait by providing all medicines and their alternatives while maintaining the stability of their prices, enhancing drug security, and integrated health services for citizens and residents in the State of Kuwait.”