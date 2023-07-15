The summer has barely begun in the northern hemisphere, but severe heat waves are hitting many regions of the world, from Europe to China, passing through the United States, where record temperatures are expected, indicating the exacerbation of extreme conditions due to climate warming.

More than 100 million Americans are on heat wave alerts. The states of Texas, Arizona, Nevada and California expect potentially dangerous conditions in the coming days, with record temperatures expected, the US Meteorological Service warned, reports Al-Rai daily quoting AFP.

1 of 3

Simultaneously, Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Poland are also facing a severe heat wave; and it is expected that the temperature will reach 48 degrees Celsius in the islands of Sicily and Sardinia, “and it may be the highest temperatures recorded in Europe,” according to the European Space Agency.

Greece is also witnessing a severe heat wave, as the Minister of Culture announced the closure of the famous Acropolis landmark in the capital, Athens, which records the largest number of visitors in the country, at the height of the heat during the day on Friday, and most likely Saturday.

In Morocco, which has been witnessing frequent waves of heat since the beginning of summer, a red alert has been issued regarding the heat in several provinces.

Some regions of China, including the capital, Beijing, are also suffering from a severe heat wave. One of the most prominent electricity companies in the country announced that it had set a record level in daily electricity generation on Monday due to the increase in demand associated with the high temperatures.