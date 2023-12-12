The Ministry of Health’s official spokesperson, Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad, has announced the extension of working hours in three labor examination centers across Kuwait. The centers include the labor examination center in the Ali Sabah Al-Salem suburb (Umm Al-Hayman), the labor examination center in Al-Jahra, and the labor examination center in Shuwaikh, reported Al-Rai Daily.

According to Al-Sanad, the new working hours for these centers will be from 7:30 am to 1:30 pm during the morning period, and from 2 pm to 6 pm during the evening period on official working days, which are Sunday through Thursday. Domestic workers can undergo examinations at any expatriate labor examination center without requiring a prior appointment, as long as their sponsors are present. For other auditors, however, a prior appointment is necessary.