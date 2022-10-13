A number of secondary schools informed parents that a student will be expelled from school for being absent for 15 consecutive or separate days throughout the school year without a valid excuse, an Arab daily reported.

Sources reported that absence from one class per school day without an acceptable excuse is considered an absence for the whole school day. The non-attendance is monitored through the student’s record and counted within the percentage of absence with an unacceptable excuse.

Penalties are also issued by the school system, such as dismissal of the student from the school, for repeated absences without an acceptable excuse, 3 warnings will be issued during the school year, noting the first warning will be give after 5 days of absence without valid excuse, and the second after 10 days of invalidated absence, while the third after 15 days without an acceptable excuse. If the absence exceeds 15 continuous or separate days in the school year without submitting an excuse letter, the student is dismissed from the study and considered as failing in class. In addition, the current year is counted, as well.