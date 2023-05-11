Several cars in Milan were engulfed in fire after the city was rocked by massive explosions.

Several vehicles caught fire in the centre of Milan in northern Italy on Thursday following an explosion, injuring one person, the fire brigade said. There were no reports of any deaths, reported news agency Reuters.

According to an Italian daily, La Repubblica, a vehicle exploded in via Pier Lombardo on the corner with via Vasari, in the Porta Romana area in Milan, triggering domino explosions that currently involve at least five vehicles, in addition to some mopeds, at least 4.

“The explosion would have been triggered by a truck which carried oxygen tanks. One person was reportedly injured slightly,” reported the daily.

The fire that had engulfed the cars was soon extinguished, while smoke was seen billowing from the windows of nearby buildings.

Source: India Today